Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $164.95 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

