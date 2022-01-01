Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.79

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.79 and traded as high as $90.32. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

TMTNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

