TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen purchased 451,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $710.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

