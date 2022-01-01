TradeUP Acquisition (NASDAQ:UPTDU) Trading Down 3%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTDU) shares fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.18. 114,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the average session volume of 17,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $508,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,234,000.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.