Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 4,737 JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSA. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBSA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

