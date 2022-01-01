Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $195,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.