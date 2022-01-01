Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $211,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.27. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

