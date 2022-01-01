Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Uranium Royalty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the second quarter worth about $147,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UROY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Royalty from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of UROY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $336.37 million and a P/E ratio of -182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 261.28 and a quick ratio of 162.72. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Royalty Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

