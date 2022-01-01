Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

SMH stock opened at $308.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.39. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

