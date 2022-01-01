Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $279,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML opened at $796.14 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $483.45 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $806.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.91. The company has a market capitalization of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.