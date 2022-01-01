Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $195,245.48 and approximately $874.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Transcodium has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00042071 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007003 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.