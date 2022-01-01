TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:TANNZ)

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.