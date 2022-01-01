Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,329 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 141,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $118.58 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

