Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Amundi purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $49,226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

