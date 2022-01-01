Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

In other news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY stock opened at $216.57 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

