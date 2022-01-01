Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,141 shares of company stock valued at $36,820,756. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $182.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

