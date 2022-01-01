Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trimble were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.28.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

