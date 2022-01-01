Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 991 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,473,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $173.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

