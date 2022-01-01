TriumphX Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 18% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and approximately $302,431.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005267 BTC.

About TriumphX

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

