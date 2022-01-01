Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 674,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.28. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

