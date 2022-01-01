TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 269,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

