TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.07 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

