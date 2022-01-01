TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Makes New $210,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AON by 28.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in AON by 0.8% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in AON by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 17.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in AON in the third quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $300.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

