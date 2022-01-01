TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 219 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.