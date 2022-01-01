TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.40 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

