Truegame (TGAME) Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $88,568.55 and $2,187.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

