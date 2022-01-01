Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Truist Financial by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 809,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.