TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.29

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $4,963.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Netko (NETKO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 1,491,674,308.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.