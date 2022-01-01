Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.25.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
