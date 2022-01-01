Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $13,200.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $13,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 9,380 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $7,504.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $18,200.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

