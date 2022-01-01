U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of USB opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

