UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of UBS Group AG on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company continues to execute restructuring initiatives to free up resources and invest in the profitable areas to serve clients better. Its efforts to expand operations by entering into partnerships on the back of a strong balance-sheet position encourage us. UBS Group AG's cost discipline will also aid its bottom-line expansion. However, the company’s net interest income (NII) is expected to be persistently affected in the near term due to the prevalent negative interest rates in Switzerland and Europe amid tepid growth in the European economy. Further, fundamental changes in laws and regulations hurting financial institutions can leave an adverse and huge impact on its business. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities are also concerning.”

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 73.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBS Group (UBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.