Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Up 6%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 6,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,655,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

