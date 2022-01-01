UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $30.63 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One UMA coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.16 or 0.00019498 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $594.85 million and $30.63 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007007 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,814,847 coins and its circulating supply is 64,932,195 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

