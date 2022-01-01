United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stake Trimmed by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 9,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $440,136.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,210. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

UNFI opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.