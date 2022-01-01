United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Amundi acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

