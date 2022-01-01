United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,757 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $232,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $189,767,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.67 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.