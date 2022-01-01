United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $240.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.64.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.