United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,530,086 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

