United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.91. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.93 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $218.38.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
