UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after acquiring an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $502.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.