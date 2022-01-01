Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED stock opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.44.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

