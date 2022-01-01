Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Holdings Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,925 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.46% of Universal Logistics worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of ULH opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $507.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $445.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.