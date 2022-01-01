Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will post $261.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.10 million and the highest is $270.12 million. Upstart reported sales of $86.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $805.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $798.84 million to $813.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.77.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $6,772,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock valued at $410,497,745 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 189.13.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

