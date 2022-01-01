Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce sales of $132.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.08 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Upwork posted sales of $106.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $498.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $498.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $622.43 million, with estimates ranging from $617.56 million to $627.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 244.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.64 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. Upwork has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

