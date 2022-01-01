USDK (USDK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.63 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $130.63 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.50 or 0.07854715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.38 or 0.99946458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007800 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

