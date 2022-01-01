UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

NYSE UWMC opened at $5.92 on Friday. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UWM will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in UWM by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

