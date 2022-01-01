Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,138 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.53% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 844,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $13.59 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

