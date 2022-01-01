Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,395 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 61.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock worth $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

