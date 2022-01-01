Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,409.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

