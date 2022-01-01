Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

ROKU opened at $228.20 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.23 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $112,137,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.